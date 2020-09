If you want to update your Yongnuo products (Flashes, Lenses or Triggers/Controllers) to the latest firmware, you are at the right place.

Download and install the “Firmware Update” software. Download the corresponding Yongnuo Firmware. Proceed to the update following the steps in the software.

Use browser search function “Ctrl + F” to quickly find the product you are looking for.

Firmware updates can be quite sensitive, these manipulations are at your own risk. Thank you for your understanding.

Step 1: Download and install the software

Windows:

Mac OS:

Step 2: Download the Firmware

Flashes:

Triggers / Transceivers / Controllers :

Lenses :

Step 3: Follow the wizard

Unzip the downloaded software and open the READ_ME.txt file. Simply follow the instructions in order to update your flashes, lenses or triggers from Yongnuo.